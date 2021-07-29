Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 29, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 27. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Retired Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says “Never underestimate the power of a dream” in the latest from Olay. Students from Hickory Ridge Elementary School in Memphis, and their teacher, viral sensation David “The Dope Educator” Jamison, star in a Gap Kids back-to-school spot. (Background via Memphis CBS affiliate WREG News Channel 3: “Memphis students, teacher featured in new Gap Kids campaign.”) And Uber promotes car rental service Uber Rent in an Olympics-themed spot.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Power of a Dream
Olay: The Power of a Dream
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,283,908,901 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,608,549 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Back to School: Scholars
Gap: Back to School: Scholars
Premiered on: Two Steps Home, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 19,130,154 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $327,706 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Welcome Simone Biles
Athleta: Welcome Simone Biles
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,486,649 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,403 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 7.49%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
People Who See the World Differently
General Electric: People Who See the World Differently
Premiered on: Bloomberg Surveillance, Bloomberg HD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,893,809 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,469 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Rent
Uber: Rent
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 78,860,055 (36% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $724,714 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

