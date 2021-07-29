Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on July 27. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Retired Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman says “Never underestimate the power of a dream” in the latest from Olay. Students from Hickory Ridge Elementary School in Memphis, and their teacher, viral sensation David “The Dope Educator” Jamison, star in a Gap Kids back-to-school spot. (Background via Memphis CBS affiliate WREG News Channel 3: “Memphis students, teacher featured in new Gap Kids campaign.”) And Uber promotes car rental service Uber Rent in an Olympics-themed spot.