Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 04, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from AMC+, Fisher-Price, Netgear and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “Don’t forget about all the wonder that awaits you in New York,” an announcer says in a spot from I [Heart] New York, the tourism marketing initiative of the New York State Department of Economic Development. Wagoneer explains why its SUVs are badged with an American flag that looks like its backwards. And dancer Donté Colley, pop star Charli XCX and other young stars help hype the Pandora Me jewelry collection.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Remix
Pandora: Remix
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 308,973,008 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $889,581 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
American Flag
Jeep: American Flag
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,940,035,765 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,242,134 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.51%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Robbert: Extra Layer
SimpliSafe: Robbert: Extra Layer
Premiered on: Sugar Babies, Lifetime Movies
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 984,243,158 (38% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,272,373 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Uncle Cooper: Multi-Use
Cooper Tires: Uncle Cooper: Multi-Use
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Paramount Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 103,245,456 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $486,091 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
Fall Vacation
I Love NY: Fall Vacation
Premiered on: Contacto deportivo, Univision
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
