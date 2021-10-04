Watch the newest commercials from Wagoneer, Pandora, I Love New York and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “Don’t forget about all the wonder that awaits you in New York,” an announcer says in a spot from I [Heart] New York, the tourism marketing initiative of the New York State Department of Economic Development. Wagoneer explains why its SUVs are badged with an American flag that looks like its backwards. And dancer Donté Colley, pop star Charli XCX and other young stars help hype the Pandora Me jewelry collection.

See Ad Age’s 2021 40 Under 40 honorees.