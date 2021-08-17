Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: NFL legend Reggie Bush stars in another of a series of Wendy’s ads hyping its breakfast offerings; this one promotes its current $1.99 offer on select breakfast croissants. A couple decides to move to get away from a crazy cat lady in the latest from Rocket Mortgage. And Larry of Lucky Larry’s Landscaping endures a bit of vehicle-related bad luck in a Progressive spot.
