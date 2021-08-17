Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wendy's, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 17, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NFL legend Reggie Bush stars in another of a series of Wendy’s ads hyping its breakfast offerings; this one promotes its current $1.99 offer on select breakfast croissants. A couple decides to move to get away from a crazy cat lady in the latest from Rocket Mortgage. And Larry of Lucky Larry’s Landscaping endures a bit of vehicle-related bad luck in a Progressive spot.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Reggie Bush: Wendy's Breakfast Superfan
Wendy's: Reggie Bush: Wendy's Breakfast Superfan
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,567,874,951 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,433,063 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.36%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Timber
Progressive: Timber
Premiered on: Dallas Car Sharks, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,059,813,241 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,671,110 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Return
Jif: The Return
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 9,734,793 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $75,789 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.09%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Rocket Can: Cats
Rocket Mortgage: Rocket Can: Cats
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,142,036,043 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,116,983 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Good Girl
Farmers Insurance: Good Girl
Premiered on: Way Too Early, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 570,650,686 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,849,354 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

