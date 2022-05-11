Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wild Earth, Apartments.com, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 11, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Ford, Tally, Crypto.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Wild Earth calls itself “nutrition for the evolved dog.” Brad Bellflower (Jeff Goldblum) says that Apartments.com creates “the most eye-tingling virtual tours around.”  (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And Progressive’s Flo and Jamie star in a co-promotion spot for Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion,” in theaters June 10.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jurassic World
Progressive: Jurassic World
Premiered on: TMZ, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,913,084,100 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,114,549 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.10%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Molecular
Apartments.com: Molecular
Premiered on: Sound FX, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 398,047,586 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,171,981 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Approdite Bestows Her Top-Rated App to Mortals
Credit One Bank: Approdite Bestows Her Top-Rated App to Mortals
Premiered on: News 8 Daybreak 5:00am, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 191,998,488 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $818,021 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.01%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fulfillment Center
Monster.com: Fulfillment Center
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 238,708,311 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $670,341 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.98%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dogs, Not Wolves
Wild Earth: Dogs, Not Wolves
Premiered on: Adam Ruins Everything, truTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 105,460,655 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $383,395 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.93%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

