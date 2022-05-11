Watch the newest commercials from Wild Earth, Apartments.com, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Wild Earth calls itself “nutrition for the evolved dog.” Brad Bellflower (Jeff Goldblum) says that Apartments.com creates “the most eye-tingling virtual tours around.” (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And Progressive’s Flo and Jamie star in a co-promotion spot for Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion,” in theaters June 10.