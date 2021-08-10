Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A student in Nike’s latest calls the USA Basketball Women’s National Team “the greatest dynasty ever.” (Nike launched an online version of this ad on Twitter and Instagram right after the team triumphed at the Olympics in Tokyo.) Bug Bunny hypes “Space Jam: A New Legacy—The Game” for Xbox. And Me & the Bees Lemonade founder Mikaila Ulmer stars in a Target spot highlighting entrepreneurship.
