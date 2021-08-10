Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Xbox, Nike, Target and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A student in Nike’s latest calls the USA Basketball Women’s National Team “the greatest dynasty ever.” (Nike launched an online version of this ad on Twitter and Instagram right after the team triumphed at the Olympics in Tokyo.) Bug Bunny hypes “Space Jam: A New Legacy—The Game” for Xbox. And Me & the Bees Lemonade founder Mikaila Ulmer stars in a Target spot highlighting entrepreneurship.

See all the winners of Ad Age’s 2021 Small Agency Awards here.

Related articles
Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Play New: Dynasty
Nike: Play New: Dynasty
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 617,380,574 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,163,157 (55% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.30%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Team USA: It's Time to Let Yourself Fly
United Airlines: Team USA: It's Time to Let Yourself Fly
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,410,557 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $165,351 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.70%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Credibull Backyard
Credible: Credibull Backyard
Premiered on: The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 57,030,041 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $543,192 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.29%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game: Best Ideas
Xbox: Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game: Best Ideas
Premiered on: BIG3 Basketball, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 31,305,500 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $204,916 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.60%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
What You Stand For
Target: What You Stand For
Premiered on: Gravity Falls, Disney XD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,987,242,232 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,397,224 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Liberty Mutual, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pantene, Paramount+, Sephora and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kia, Sling, LendingTree and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more