Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, Coke, Jeep and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 03, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Ari Lennox and her cover of Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” are featured in the latest from Coca-Cola. (You can listen to the full song here: “Ari Lennox - A Kind of Magic – Coke Studio Session.”) Jeep serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a co-promotion for “Jurassic World Dominion.” (Vince Bond Jr. of Ad Age sibling Automotive News has the backstory and the 60-second version.) And YouTube TV says it’s “more than cable for less than cable.”

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jurassic World Dominion: Dinosaurs in Our World
Jeep: Jurassic World Dominion: Dinosaurs in Our World
Premiered on: Way Too Early With Jonathan Lemire, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,166,499,980 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,755,767 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.68%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
The Conductor
Coca-Cola: The Conductor
Premiered on: Let's Make a Deal Primetime, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 655,543,670 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,938,737 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More and Less
YouTube TV: More and Less
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 346,075,200 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,966,510 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Closer
Heineken: The Closer
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 769,685,369 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,997,144 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.27%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Merrill Investing: Ancient Roman Coinage
Bank of America: Merrill Investing: Ancient Roman Coinage
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,804,902,990 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,305,416 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
