Watch the newest commercials from YouTube TV, Coke, Jeep and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Ari Lennox and her cover of Queen’s “A Kind of Magic” are featured in the latest from Coca-Cola. (You can listen to the full song here: “Ari Lennox - A Kind of Magic – Coke Studio Session.”) Jeep serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a co-promotion for “Jurassic World Dominion.” (Vince Bond Jr. of Ad Age sibling Automotive News has the backstory and the 60-second version.) And YouTube TV says it’s “more than cable for less than cable.”