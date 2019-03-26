Watch the newest commercials on TV from Aldi, Petco, Booking.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A not-so-great dad offers his son a not-so-helpful pep talk in a humorous spot meant to call attention to Aldi's low prices. ADP (Automatic Data Processing), the human resources software and services company, calls attention to the wide range of businesses it helps support. And Petco promotes its new initiative to remove artificial ingredients from its cat and dog food (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli served up the backstory on the campaign yesterday: "Petco lets the dogs out in first work from Anomaly").