Watch the newest commercials on TV from Aldi, Petco, Booking.com and more

A few highlights: A not-so-great dad offers his son a not-so-helpful pep talk in a humorous spot meant to call attention to Aldi's low prices. ADP (Automatic Data Processing), the human resources software and services company, calls attention to the wide range of businesses it helps support. And Petco promotes its new initiative to remove artificial ingredients from its cat and dog food (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli served up the backstory on the campaign yesterday: "Petco lets the dogs out in first work from Anomaly").
Today's TV Ad Highlights
Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive BrandsTV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.