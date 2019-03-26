Watch the newest commercials on TV from Aldi, Petco, Booking.com and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A not-so-great dad offers his son a not-so-helpful pep talk in a humorous spot meant to call attention to Aldi's low prices. ADP (Automatic Data Processing), the human resources software and services company, calls attention to the wide range of businesses it helps support. And Petco promotes its new initiative to remove artificial ingredients from its cat and dog food (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli served up the backstory on the campaign yesterday: "Petco lets the dogs out in first work from Anomaly").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

L.A. Baby
Booking.com: L.A. Baby
Premiered on: FOX & Friends First, Fox News
Booking.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 975,462,300 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,524,892 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.55
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fusion
Apartments.com: Fusion
Premiered on: Teen Mom 2, MTV
Apartments.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 273,320,048 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,434,030 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.67
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Father and Son
ALDI: Father and Son
Premiered on: While You Were Out, TLC
ALDI data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 139,034,064 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $524,347 (60% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.87
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Cleaning House
PETCO: Cleaning House
Premiered on: George Lopez, [email protected]
PETCO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 131,546,033 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,179,571 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Better Way to Work
ADP: A Better Way to Work
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

