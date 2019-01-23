Watch the newest commercials on TV from BP, Casper, Florida's Natural and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Neutrogena promotes its new single packs of makeup-remover cleansing towelettes. Mattress brand Casper wants you to experience "the magic of bedtime" through its 100-night trial program. And an ad from Florida's Natural, an orange juice brand owned by a cooperative of Florida farmers, disses "the corporate executives of Coke and Pepsi" and their competing OJ products (Simply Orange and Tropicana, respectively).