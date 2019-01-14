Watch the newest ads on TV from VW, Axe, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A newly deceased (but fictional) "Uncle Edward" plays a recurring role in a family's plans to play hooky with the help of their Volkswagen Atlas. Axe hypes its new Ice Chill Body Spray with the tagline "You're hotter when you're chill." And the Bud Knight has some advice for none-too-bright archers who are just trying to follow the king's order regarding beer labels (E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: "Bud Light adds nutritional labeling to secondary packaging").