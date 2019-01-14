Watch the newest ads on TV from VW, Axe, Bud Light and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: A newly deceased (but fictional) "Uncle Edward" plays a recurring role in a family's plans to play hooky with the help of their Volkswagen Atlas. Axe hypes its new Ice Chill Body Spray with the tagline "You're hotter when you're chill." And the Bud Knight has some advice for none-too-bright archers who are just trying to follow the king's order regarding beer labels (E.J. Schultz has the backstory on the campaign: "Bud Light adds nutritional labeling to secondary packaging").
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.