Watch the newest ads on TV from Audi, Walmart, Chevy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Walmart continues to promote its curbside pickup service with the help of some iconic autos—in this case, the Batmobile. (Ad Age's Jack Neff has the backstory on the campaign: "Walmart enlists classic movie cars to tout online Grocery Pickup"). TurboTax hypes TurboTax Live, which offers tax advice via video chat. And Audi says its A6 is "a luxury car more tech'd-out than Silicon Valley."