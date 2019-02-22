Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chipotle, Samsung, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Samsung hypes various features of the new Galaxy S10+, including Cinematic Infinity Display and Wireless PowerShare. Best Buy suggests that its sales associates are so tuned in to customers' needs that they're practically mind-readers. And Chipotle serves up another one in its series of "Behind the Foil" spots; this installment focuses on an employee named Chad who's an R&D chef for the restaurant chain.