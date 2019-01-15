Watch the newest ads on TV from Dunkin', Chase, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Food delivery service DoorDash points out that meals from big chains including Wendy's, The Cheesecake Factory and Chipotle are now available through its app. Kabbage's self-described "10 Minutes in the Future Spokesguy" explains how quickly it can deliver money to small businesses in need of funding. And '70s-style buddy cops help Dunkin' promote its Dunkin' Go2s specials.