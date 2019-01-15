Watch the newest ads on TV from Dunkin', Chase, DoorDash and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Food delivery service DoorDash points out that meals from big chains including Wendy's, The Cheesecake Factory and Chipotle are now available through its app. Kabbage's self-described "10 Minutes in the Future Spokesguy" explains how quickly it can deliver money to small businesses in need of funding. And '70s-style buddy cops help Dunkin' promote its Dunkin' Go2s specials.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Buddy Cops
Dunkin': Buddy Cops
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Dunkin' data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 619,934,522 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,893,141 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.09
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Kabbage Spokesguy From 10 Minutes in the Future
Kabbage: Kabbage Spokesguy From 10 Minutes in the Future
Premiered on: NFL GameDay Prime, NFL Network
Kabbage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,609,143 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $43,622 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.84
Attention Index: 155 (55% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Next Round
LetGo: Next Round
Premiered on: PBA Bowling, Fox Sports 1
LetGo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 63,637,400 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $364,909 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jason's Way
JPMorgan Chase: Jason's Way
Premiered on: The Practice, Ovation
JPMorgan Chase data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 254,583,740 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,141,521 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.78
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Delicious at Your Door
DoorDash: Delicious at Your Door
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
DoorDash data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,366,612 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $104,436 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.59
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

