Watch the newest commercials on TV from Burger King, Head & Shoulders, McDonald's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Burger King's monarch helps tease the fast-feeder's Super Bowl commercial. McDonald's want you to know that right now toys from "The Lego Movie 2" are available in its Happy Meals. And Head & Shoulders serves up glamorous scenes from a school dance in what turns out to be the story of a same-sex romance.