Watch the newest ads on TV from Heineken, Walgreens, Daily Harvest and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Daily Harvest CEO Rachel Drori explains the concept behind her company with an assist from a cheery announcer. Formula One racer Nico Rosberg helps Heineken deliver a message about drunk driving—"When you drive, never drink"—as part of a continuing campaign. And Walgreens says "We want you to keep doing you" in a spot targeted to customers with Medicare coverage.