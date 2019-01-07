Watch the newest ads on TV from Mercedes-Benz, Pepsi, Dunkin' and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A couple of '70s-style crooners sing the praises of Dunkin' Go2s (e.g., two bacon, egg & cheese breakfast sandwiches for $5). Mercedes-Benz serves up a bunch of advice, including "be fast" and "be on time," in an ad for its new 4-door GT coupe. And William H. Macy stars in an "Arrival"-themed Pepsi ad that debuted during the Golden Globes telecast.