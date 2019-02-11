Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mastercard, Google Pixel, Apple Music and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Google deploys Childish Gambino to help introduce the Childish Gambino Playmoji on its Pixel 3 phone in a spot that appeared during the telecast of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on CBS. In another Grammys ad, Khalid appears as a Memoji for Apple Music. And Camila Cabello helps Mastercard hype "Priceless Surprises."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Okurrr
Pepsi: Okurrr
Premiered on: The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Pepsi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,689,895,799 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $43,289,353 (46% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.64
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Childish Gambino Playmoji
Google Phones: Childish Gambino Playmoji
Premiered on: The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Google Phones data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 758,748,088 (42% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,802,885 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.58
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Khalid + Memoji
Apple Music: Khalid + Memoji
Premiered on: The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Chance the Rapper x Lionel Richie Teaser #1
Doritos: Chance the Rapper x Lionel Richie Teaser #1
Premiered on: Saturday Night Live, NBC
Doritos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 626,598,042 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,338,522 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.72
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Priceless Surprises
MasterCard: Priceless Surprises
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
MasterCard data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,833,804 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,178,149 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.13
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
