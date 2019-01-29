Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Audible, Dunkin' and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Audible asks, "Could listening to Audible help you find the secret to a stronger relationship?" in an ad that calls attention to its integration with Amazon's Echo devices. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams help Pizza Hut hype its $7.99 large-pizza deal. And Dunkin' wants you to "grab a cold brew for game time"—the game is hockey in this case—in a spot starring David Pastrňák of the Boston Bruins.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fast
Esurance: Fast
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
Esurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,064,875,852 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,381,192 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.60
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Listen for a Change: Date Night
Audible Inc.: Listen for a Change: Date Night
Premiered on: Beach Hunters, HGTV
Audible Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 439,750,993 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,224,881 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.28
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Penalty Box
Dunkin' Donuts: Penalty Box
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
Dunkin' Donuts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 787,638,014 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,896,547 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.91
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Things You Don't Do Anymore
Redfin: Things You Don't Do Anymore
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Redfin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,453,883 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $236,956 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.70
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Pizza's Dope
Pizza Hut: Pizza's Dope
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,023,233,554 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,451,759 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.99
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

