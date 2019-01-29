Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pizza Hut, Audible, Dunkin' and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Audible asks, "Could listening to Audible help you find the secret to a stronger relationship?" in an ad that calls attention to its integration with Amazon's Echo devices. Jared Goff and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams help Pizza Hut hype its $7.99 large-pizza deal. And Dunkin' wants you to "grab a cold brew for game time"—the game is hockey in this case—in a spot starring David Pastrňák of the Boston Bruins.