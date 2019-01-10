Watch the newest ads on TV from Pizza Hut, Macy's, DriveTime and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: The DriveTime app, designed for people shopping for a used car, notes that its commercial doesn't include a "phony focus group." Macy's hypes its latest sale (today through Sunday) on "the latest styles." And in two new Pizza Hut ads, Abe Lincoln wants us to "Behold the power of the $5 bill!"

Today's TV Ad Highlights

$5 Lineup Has You Covered, Honest.
Pizza Hut: $5 Lineup Has You Covered, Honest.
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,796,711,266 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,719,944 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.36
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Easy Approvals
DriveTime: Easy Approvals
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
DriveTime data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 159,681,325 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,737,576 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.04
Attention Index: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)
Behold
Pizza Hut: Behold
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,796,711,266 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,719,944 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.36
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Weekend
STA-BIL: This Weekend
Premiered on: Mecum Auto Auctions, NBC Sports
STA-BIL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 352,528 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $60,426 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.16
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Is Big: Markdowns and Clearance
Macy's: This Is Big: Markdowns and Clearance
Premiered on: George Lopez, [email protected]
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,750,948,839 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,415,401 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.95
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
