Watch the newest TV commercials from TGI Fridays, Chase, Spectrum Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: HBO promotes "Brexit," a new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch that debuts on the network on Jan. 19 (and already aired in the U.K. on Channel 4 on Jan. 7). Spectrum Mobile hypes the iPhone XS and its "breakthrough dual-camera system." And TGI Fridays graciously offers you "zero judgment" if you've decided to forget about your New Year's resolutions.