Watch the newest ads on TV from Trivago, WW, Blue Apron and more

A few highlights: Oprah helps promote WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) in an ad with the tagline "Every body has a reason to get healthy." (See Jessica Wohl's post for some context: "Diet marketers are optimistic, but economy could weigh.") The Trivago Guy appears naked (sort of) in the lastest Trivago ad. And Blue Apron says "To every chef everywhere who makes the healthy choice to cook, our compliments to you." (Jessica's got background here too: "Struggling Blue Apron orders a new creative agency.")