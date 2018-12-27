Watch the newest ads on TV from Trivago, WW, Blue Apron and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Oprah helps promote WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers) in an ad with the tagline "Every body has a reason to get healthy." (See Jessica Wohl's post for some context: "Diet marketers are optimistic, but economy could weigh.") The Trivago Guy appears naked (sort of) in the lastest Trivago ad. And Blue Apron says "To every chef everywhere who makes the healthy choice to cook, our compliments to you." (Jessica's got background here too: "Struggling Blue Apron orders a new creative agency.")

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Tiger Costume
Expedia: Tiger Costume
Premiered on: The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS
Tech Showcase
TurboTax: Tech Showcase
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
For Every Body
WW: For Every Body
Premiered on: Treehouse Masters, Animal Planet
Bathtub
trivago: Bathtub
Premiered on: Teen Titans Go!, Cartoon Network
Our Compliments to Every Chef
Blue Apron: Our Compliments to Every Chef
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
