Watch the newest commercials on TV from KFC, Uber Eats, Bud Light and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Bud Light serves up two more ads that are part of its current beer-ingredients-obsessed campaign. (For background, check out E.J. Schultz's report from Wednesday, "Miller Lite co-opts Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly' world in attack ads," and Jessica Wohl's report from Thursday, "MillerCoors sues AB InBev over corn syrup campaign.") YouTube hypes various features of YouTube TV, including its ability to stream live TV from more than 60 channels. And the Colonel and Mrs. Butterworth share a tender kiss—or, actually, they almost do—in KFC's latest. (A version of this ad previously ran on social media. And Jessica Wohl wrote about an earlier Colonel-Mrs. Butterworth encounter last November: "See the spot: KFC's Colonel gets a dance partner to hawk chicken and waffles.")

Sweet Sixteen
Uber Eats: Sweet Sixteen
Premiered on: Pets.TV, CBS
Uber Eats data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 104,798,377 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,127,189 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.94
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imagine
Bud Light: Imagine
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TNT
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 711,151,557 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,186,000 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.17
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
The Most Delicious Union Is Back
KFC: The Most Delicious Union Is Back
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,482,242,358 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,902,559 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.81
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Royal Bath
Bud Light: Royal Bath
Premiered on: 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 711,151,557 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,186,000 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.17
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
The Shows You Love
YouTube TV: The Shows You Love
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
