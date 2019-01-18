Watch the newest TV commercials from Burger King, Qatar Airways, Mitsubishi Electric and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Qatar Airways imagines a fantastical 1950s musical-style trip for a family, who dance through Paris and ice skate in New York. Mitsubishi Electric promotes its Hyper Heating Systems' power by showing a spokesman on an oddly melting ice cube. And Burger King takes its Big King XL burger to the streets for a comparison taste test (one verdict: "like a Big Mac but more large and in charge").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The World Like Never Before
Qatar Airways: The World Like Never Before
Improved Copycat
Burger King: Improved Copycat
Ice Melt
Mitsubishi Electric: Ice Melt
Working With Precision
Comcast Spotlight: Working With Precision
Perfectly Fitted Custom Jeans
MTailor: Perfectly Fitted Custom Jeans
