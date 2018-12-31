Watch the newest ads on TV from Apple, Chick-fil-A, Google and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Chick-fil-A calls attention to its support of the annual Army-Navy Game. Google serves up a fresh TV cut of its "Year in Search 2018" ad (the campaign debuted online) that puts the focus on people searching for good things. And in an extravagant, parkour-themed ad, Apple says "make room for color" in the form of the iPhone XR.