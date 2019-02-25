Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bud, Rolex, Hennessy and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend. In fact, nearly all of them debuted Sunday during ABC's Oscars telecast (the one exception: the IBM ad, which first appeared during ABC's pre-show red carpet coverage). Keep in mind that we've got plenty more Oscars-related ad coverage elsewhere on our site (e.g., "Nike and Serena Williams dream 'Crazier' in powerful new Oscars spot").
Anyway, a few highlights from this batch: IBM offers a rousing, hopeful open letter to the tech industry at large, delivered with the help of Buzz Aldrin, Janelle Monáe, Mayim Bialik and others. An Academy Award-winning actress helps hype Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager (Ad Age's E.J. Schultz previewed the spot last week: "Watch Budweiser's Oscars ad starring Charlize Theron"). And James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Kathryn Bigelow and Alejandro González Iñárritu address future filmmakers in a spot from Rolex.
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.