Watch the newest commercials on TV from Bud, Rolex, Hennessy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend. In fact, nearly all of them debuted Sunday during ABC's Oscars telecast (the one exception: the IBM ad, which first appeared during ABC's pre-show red carpet coverage). Keep in mind that we've got plenty more Oscars-related ad coverage elsewhere on our site (e.g., "Nike and Serena Williams dream 'Crazier' in powerful new Oscars spot").

Anyway, a few highlights from this batch: IBM offers a rousing, hopeful open letter to the tech industry at large, delivered with the help of Buzz Aldrin, Janelle Monáe, Mayim Bialik and others. An Academy Award-winning actress helps hype Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager (Ad Age's E.J. Schultz previewed the spot last week: "Watch Budweiser's Oscars ad starring Charlize Theron"). And James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Kathryn Bigelow and Alejandro González Iñárritu address future filmmakers in a spot from Rolex.