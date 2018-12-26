Watch the newest ads on TV from Budweiser, Google, YouTube TV and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A grown-up Macaulay Culkin reprises his "Home Alone" role for Google Assistant in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online. A Budweiser PSA (meant to encourage you to drink water while drinking Bud) features cameo appearances from NBA stars Kyle Kuzma, Steven Adams and Tim Hardaway Jr. in a comedic take on "Elf on the Shelf." (The ad debuted on Budweiser's YouTube channel on Dec. 21.) And YouTube offers a sort of love letter to TV in a YouTube TV ad with the tagline "Watch like a fan."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Home Alone Again With the Google Assistant
Google Assistant: Home Alone Again With the Google Assistant
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Google Assistant data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 39,901,351 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,247,007 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.80
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Deck the Shelves With NBA Elves
Budweiser: Deck the Shelves With NBA Elves
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 147,949,032 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,790,648 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.47
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We're All Fans of Something
YouTube TV: We're All Fans of Something
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
YouTube TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 45,022,493 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,237,946 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.32
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
That's Cold
Mountain Dew: That's Cold
Premiered on: NBA Countdown, ESPN
Mountain Dew data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 684,991,623 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,233,666 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.70
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Brawl Stars: No Time to Explain
Supercell: Brawl Stars: No Time to Explain
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Supercell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,181,953 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $222,330 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.49
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
