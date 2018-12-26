Watch the newest ads on TV from Budweiser, Google, YouTube TV and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A grown-up Macaulay Culkin reprises his "Home Alone" role for Google Assistant in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online. A Budweiser PSA (meant to encourage you to drink water while drinking Bud) features cameo appearances from NBA stars Kyle Kuzma, Steven Adams and Tim Hardaway Jr. in a comedic take on "Elf on the Shelf." (The ad debuted on Budweiser's YouTube channel on Dec. 21.) And YouTube offers a sort of love letter to TV in a YouTube TV ad with the tagline "Watch like a fan."