Watch the newest ads on TV from Ford, Papa John's, the NBA and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: The NBA says you can "sit courtside from anywhere" when you download the NBA on TNT VR app. Ford compares its trucks to trusty horses, mules and even reindeer. And Papa John's thinks you should order a pizza "for special occasions—or to make not-so-special occasions better."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Courtside Anywhere
NBA on TNT: Courtside Anywhere
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
For All
Academy Sports + Outdoors: For All
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Academy Sports + Outdoors data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 166,327,932 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $488,206 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.29
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Modern Workhorse
Ford: The Modern Workhorse
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,479,010,530 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,981,538 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.30
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everything You Say and Do
Because of You: Everything You Say and Do
Premiered on: The Daily Buzz, POP
Because of You data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,274,270 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,579 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.47
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Better
Papa John's: Better
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Papa John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,219,685,959 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,838,568 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.94
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US