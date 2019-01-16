Watch the newest commercials on TV from Metro by T-Mobile, State Farm, Parsons Xtreme Golf and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: State Farm shows how family station wagon "Beige Betty" becomes a rite of passage when handed down to the next generation. Parsons Xtreme Golf promotes the "explosive power" of its 0811 GEN2 drivers in an operatic ad. And Metro by T-Mobile makes otters the stars of two new spots, with voiceovers imagining conversations between the cute animals on how much they've saved since switching to the phone network.