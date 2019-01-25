Watch the newest commercials on TV from The New York Times, Taco Bell, Harley-Davidson and more

A few highlights: Taco Bell marks the return of its nacho fries and movie-themed marketing with an "official trailer" for faux sci-fi drama "Retrieval," starring James Marsden (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: "Taco Bell's nacho fries get a third movie trailer treatment"). Harley-Davidson announces "greatness comes from having a dream, and then going big" to set the stage for the release of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire. And The New York Times whets appetites with a spot focusing on pasta that promotes its Cooking subscription service.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
