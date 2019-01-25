Watch the newest commercials on TV from The New York Times, Taco Bell, Harley-Davidson and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Taco Bell marks the return of its nacho fries and movie-themed marketing with an "official trailer" for faux sci-fi drama "Retrieval," starring James Marsden (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: "Taco Bell's nacho fries get a third movie trailer treatment"). Harley-Davidson announces "greatness comes from having a dream, and then going big" to set the stage for the release of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire. And The New York Times whets appetites with a spot focusing on pasta that promotes its Cooking subscription service.

Retrieval: Official Trailer
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,971,128,564 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,779,799 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.67
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
What to Cook: Making Pasta
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
The New York Times data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 163,902,725 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,736,428 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.55
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Go Big
Premiered on: Winter X Games, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
I Love You
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Steep X Games: Out of Hiding
Premiered on: Winter X Games, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
