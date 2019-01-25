Watch the newest commercials on TV from The New York Times, Taco Bell, Harley-Davidson and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Taco Bell marks the return of its nacho fries and movie-themed marketing with an "official trailer" for faux sci-fi drama "Retrieval," starring James Marsden (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: "Taco Bell's nacho fries get a third movie trailer treatment"). Harley-Davidson announces "greatness comes from having a dream, and then going big" to set the stage for the release of its first electric motorcycle, LiveWire. And The New York Times whets appetites with a spot focusing on pasta that promotes its Cooking subscription service.