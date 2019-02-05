Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Sling, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Toyota shows off some of the features of the new RAV4, including Alexa integration. Sling serves up a fresh 15-second TV cut of a campaign starring relationship expert Dr. Ruth that debuted onliine last August. And for some reason a man does some hibachi grilling (and is insanely good at it) in Geico's latest.