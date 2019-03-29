Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Bodyarmor, Bank of America and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Bank of America says it is "proud to support women in their journeys on and off the course" in a golf-themed spot that calls attention to its partnership with the Augusta National Women's Amateur. The Beatles' "Help!" serves as the soundtrack for a Google ad. And Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and Angels' center fielder Mike Trout engage in, no kidding, a disco battle for Bodyarmor.