Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Uber Eats, Dell and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: Uber Eats presents another installment in a series of ads starring "Randy Watkins, Man of Delivery" (actor Robert Powell III); this time he talks about all the affectionate nicknames his regular customers have bestowed on him. Google leverages a viral video of a (seemingly) embarrassed dog to show how easy it is to search for something like "dog training classes" in another ad that uses The Beatles' "Help!" as its soundtrack. And once again actor Jeffrey Wright stars in a Dell Technologies spot; this time he talks about how Dell's VMware AI is being deployed to fight malaria.
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
