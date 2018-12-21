Watch the newest ads on TV from Guitar Center, Belk, World War Rising and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Game publisher Machine Zone wants you to download and play World War Rising. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers a humorous (and gross) spot focused on parenting as a way to encourage viewers to visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat for information about choosing the right car seat for small humans. And Guitar Center wants you to "give the gift of music."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
World War Rising: Battle Cafe
Machine Zone: World War Rising: Battle Cafe
Premiered on: Bloomberg Markets: China Open, Bloomberg HD
Machine Zone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,775,660 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,592 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.92
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Land
Air National Guard: This Land
Premiered on: WWE Monday Night RAW, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
If You Love Them Enough: 4 a.m.
NHTSA: If You Love Them Enough: 4 a.m.
Premiered on: The Daily Buzz, POP
NHTSA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 177,469,578 (47% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,983,504 (69% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.11
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Christmas Countdown Sale: Jewelry, Pajamas and Sportswear
Belk: Christmas Countdown Sale: Jewelry, Pajamas and Sportswear
Premiered on: S.W.A.T., CBS
Belk data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 104,072,561 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $694,138 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.95
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
2018 Holidays: Yamaha Acoustic Guitar & Ukulele
Guitar Center: 2018 Holidays: Yamaha Acoustic Guitar & Ukulele
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Guitar Center data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 483,480,342 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,942,659 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.40
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US