Watch the newest ads on TV from Guitar Center, Belk, World War Rising and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Game publisher Machine Zone wants you to download and play World War Rising. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers a humorous (and gross) spot focused on parenting as a way to encourage viewers to visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat for information about choosing the right car seat for small humans. And Guitar Center wants you to "give the gift of music."