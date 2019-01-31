Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hyundai, ProFlowers, Lowe's and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Edible Arrangements wants to remind you that Valentine's Day is approaching. Lowe's says "Do it right for less" in a spot meant to inspire you to remodel your bathroom. And Hyundai says "Do what you love" in an ad that spotlights the Kona and Kona Electric.
