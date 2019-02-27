Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald's, Shipt, Hershey's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Hershey's tells the story of a 94-year-old man named Bob likes to give away Hershey bars in another in a series of ads with the tagline "heartwarming the world." McDonald's hypes its addition of bacon to its menu classics, including the Big Mac. And Shipt explains how its professional shoppers will shop for everything from organic apple sauce to books to birthday cakes in a spot with the tagline "We bring the store to your door."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Heartwarming the World: Bob
Hershey's: Heartwarming the World: Bob
Premiered on: Reba, Freeform
Hershey's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,106,670,274 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,888,000 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.34
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
The Rick: Exclusive Stuff
ESPN+: The Rick: Exclusive Stuff
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
ESPN+ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 217,555,241 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $0 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.19
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
Shoppers
Shipt: Shoppers
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Shipt data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,518,482 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,940 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.71
Attention Index: 173 (73% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Boss
McDonald's: The Boss
Premiered on: Supernatural, TNT
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,256,066,258 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,011,210 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.10
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Clean-Up
SeaPak: Clean-Up
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
