Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald's, Shipt, Hershey's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Hershey's tells the story of a 94-year-old man named Bob likes to give away Hershey bars in another in a series of ads with the tagline "heartwarming the world." McDonald's hypes its addition of bacon to its menu classics, including the Big Mac. And Shipt explains how its professional shoppers will shop for everything from organic apple sauce to books to birthday cakes in a spot with the tagline "We bring the store to your door."