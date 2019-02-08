Watch the newest commercials on TV from Taco Bell, Apple, Adobe and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Apple demonstrates how the Depth Control camera feature works in the iPhone XS and XR. Adobe wants you to "PDF like a boss" by using Adobe Acrobat. And Taco Bell hypes its new delivery option (through a partnership with Grubhub) in a wry spot featuring various inspiring go-getters—along with one not-so-inspiring, uh, non-go-getter: Adam DeVine.
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, NBC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,229,592,617 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $94,246,568 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.09
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.