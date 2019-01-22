Watch the newest ads on TV from TurboTax, Audible, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A trucker is inspired to "start something new" in his life by listening to "Learn Spanish With Paul Noble" on Audible. A mom explains to her daughter that "some things you just can't take back"—like a questionable tattoo—unless you got it from Aldi, which offers a "Twice As Nice" money-back guarantee. And TurboTax Free really wants you to know it's free.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Team That Wouldn't Be Here: Carlos Watkins
Premiered on: The Profit, CNBC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,521,422,043 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $91,518,149 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.03
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Trucker
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
Audible Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 157,754,826 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,346,523 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.60
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Game Show
Premiered on: Winterfest Movie Countdown, Hallmark
TurboTax data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,260,516,044 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,931,696 (59% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.26
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Every Food
Premiered on: Stan Against Evil, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Some Things You Can't Take Back
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, BRAVO
ALDI data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 331,680,095 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,389,837 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.93
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

