Watch the newest ads on TV from TurboTax, Audible, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A trucker is inspired to "start something new" in his life by listening to "Learn Spanish With Paul Noble" on Audible. A mom explains to her daughter that "some things you just can't take back"—like a questionable tattoo—unless you got it from Aldi, which offers a "Twice As Nice" money-back guarantee. And TurboTax Free really wants you to know it's free.