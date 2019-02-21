Watch the newest ads on TV from Wingstop, Cottonelle, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Wingstop, the restaurant chain, says that it's "where flavor gets its wings." Cottonelle serves up another in a series of spots that address "down there care"—this one focusing on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes. And in a Boost Mobile ad, a family of four keeps "glitching" because of their current inadequate cellular data plan (i.e., it's time for them to switch to Boost Mobile).