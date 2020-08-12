4 critical customer behaviors that help guide targeted marketing
Consumers make decisions based on both emotions and logic. With clever advertising, a business can use these to potentially guide consumers to make choices in the business's favor. Understanding consumers, their likes, dislikes and what motivates them can help a company laser-focus its marketing. Since many companies already operate with an "ideal customer" in mind, this method can help the business increase its conversion rate. The only thing left to figure out is the “why” behind these consumer actions.
One way for a business to learn is to observe consumer behaviors. Behaviors are like signposts, and by reading the signs, a company can tap into their audience's thinking. Thinking about why a customer may or may not do a particular action or why they might continue to repeat this action can tell you a lot about your customer -- and also a lot about how you can market to them effectively.
Four marketing experts from Ad Age Collective have been intimately involved in exploring the best customer behaviors to consider when developing a targeted marketing campaign. Here they share what they learned so as to help other organizations’ marketing campaigns succeed in the future.
1. Look at your customers' purchase behavior.
Purchase behavior is key. For most products, recent purchase behavior is the best predictor of future purchase behavior -- witness the meteoric rise of Amazon advertising. Where purchase behavior is not available, intent data is the next best substitute (aka Google). Also, life stage transitions tend to precede those behaviors, such as going to college, having a kid, moving, retiring, marriage, etc. - Dan Beltramo, Onclusive (formerly AirPR)
2. Always consider consistency.
There are many important behaviors companies should look at when using behavioral targeting. However, one that always sticks out is consistency. Make sure the data you digest and analyze is good and has enough scale to make right assumptions and decisions. This enables you to be ready, flexible and adapt as you might experience behavioral targeting changes based on time, location and context. - Oz Etzioni, Clinch
3. Focus on browsing history.
Move up the funnel by using browsing history. Companies often make the mistake of focusing too far down the funnel with abandoned carts and purchases, but this isn't where you want to advertise to your prospective customers. Instead, focus on their browsing history so you can message them during the evaluation of alternative stages of the buyer's journey, giving you a better chance of success. - Patrick Ward, Rootstrap
4. Look at search terms people use.
You can get some very interesting insight by looking at the keywords people use, as well the changes people make to their original search terms. The search terms people use can give you ideas about their intent, which will help you create more relevant advertising copy and content on your site. - Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner--