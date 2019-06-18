4 key marketing strategies to help you better attract Gen Z
A few things are true of Generation Z. First, Gen Zers are not millennials. They were born after millennials, between 1997 and 2012. Currently, there are 63 million Gen Zers in the United States who spend an estimated $143 billion annually and influence $333 billion in household spending (depending on the percent of influence), according to recent data from marketing and ad agency Barkley. What's more, they’re the most racially and ethnically diverse generation ever.
Environment and technology are shaping who Gen Z is. They’re the first post-9/11 generation. They survived a significant recession. Climate change and school lockdowns are their realities. They’re digital natives who don’t know life without a smartphone (the average age for a first smartphone is 10.3 years old). And Google and YouTube are their encyclopedias, while Amazon is their convenience store.
Given this context, it’s no wonder Gen Zers are pragmatic, resourceful and resilient. They’re entrepreneurial self-starters (70 percent earn their own money, whether they’re selling their artwork on Instagram, recycling clothes on Poshmark or running a babysitting business). They’re creative, informed, purposeful and collaborative. They really care. They have a voice, and they’re expressing it.
At Kindred, we’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Gen Z creators from around the world -- artists, photographers, designers, writers, videographers and musicians -- in our brand innovation work. We know Gen Z can be elusive and hard to reach for marketers. That’s because Gen Z doesn’t want to be marketed to with monolithic ad campaigns, standoffish Hollywood celebrities or perfectly polished productions. Remember, this group has grown up on YouTube. The “real stars” are their peers. They embrace humanness and imperfection and sniff out BS right away.
Through our work with Gen Z and our partnership with Gen Z insights expert Irregular Labs, we’ve learned about what’s important to Gen Zers and how marketers can connect with them.
1. Provide efficient tools for connection.
Gen Z values utility, efficiency and connection. Google connects Gen Zers to information (knowledge is key). Uber connects them from point A to point B, so they don’t have to rely on their parents. WhatsApp connects them to their friends around the world for free. Netflix and YouTube connect them to entertainment.
But you don’t need to be a tech platform to provide efficient connection. Brands can satisfy Gen Z simply by using their preferred communication methods -- texting and social media (Instagram and Twitter) -- instead of cumbersome emails to solicit feedback.
2. Design experiences that are intimate, creative and experimental.
Gen Zers love brands that make them feel creative, seen and respected. For instance, they embrace brands like Urban Outfitters because they sell products they can’t find elsewhere in one-of-a-kind physical spaces that feel artsy and edgy. Starbucks satisfies Gen Z’s teen tastes (think Unicorn Frappuccinos) while providing a local creative space that makes them feel like adults.
Smaller brands can create unique experiences that appeal to Gen Z's sensibilities through pop-up shops and events that bring together local community, art and music in unexpected places.
3. Be accessible, real and community-driven.
Gen Z values accessibility and realness. For example, Glossier resonates with Gen Z because it’s for real girls doing real things in the real world. The brand was built on Instagram in collaboration with its community, which has given feedback on everything from logo design to packaging and products.
At Kindred, we have worked with a community of Gen Zers to co-develop everything from t-shirts and jewelry to swimsuits and hoodies. Brands should invite their own families of fans to participate. Gen Z wants to collaborate!
4. Be purposeful, transparent and authentic.
Gen Z often values brands that use their voices to make positive changes in the world. They respect and support Patagonia because the company does good (environmental advocacy) and makes good (outdoor performance gear) -- and they’ve been doing this since before Gen Z was born. Lush is another example of a beloved brand that uses its platform to educate consumers on social and environmental issues.
To resonate with Gen Z, brands need to do more than just sell products. Brands need to use their power to do good in creative and inspiring ways.
So, what are the key takeaways when it comes to this impressive generation? When marketing to them, remember a few simple principles: Keep things real. Don’t pretend to be something you’re not. Show that you care. And don't strive for perfection; be human.