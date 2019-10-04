4 ways an in-house ad tech team is better for your business
As advertising campaigns become more complex in order to successfully reach today’s audiences at the right place and at the right moment, the need for effective advertising technology solutions that can track, optimize and measure a campaign is growing.
No matter the industry, any business with an online presence will sooner or later need to invest in ad tech if it wants to make sure its digital advertising efforts are heading in the right direction—without breaking the bank. An immediate solution is to hire a specialized ad tech company to oversee advertising campaigns, but outsourcing this service on an ongoing basis may end up costing more than the actual advertising process.
Instead, organizations could consider setting up an in-house team to handle their advertising technology needs. These entrepreneurs from Ad Age Collective explain the ways in which having a dedicated team of ad tech developers is the better choice both in terms of cost and a company’s future growth.
They can maintain control and consistency.
While it is easier and less expensive to outsource ad tech functions for a single project or for a short-term campaign, the best way to ensure consistency of results and maintain full control over the process is by setting up a dedicated in-house team, thinks Jerrid Grimm, co-founder of Pressboard. And given that Pressboard offers a full suite of content marketing solutions all handled in-house, Grimm is clearly speaking from experience.
“Outsourcing any function, including ad tech, means giving up control of the process and the data in exchange for convenience,” Grimm explains. “That makes a lot of sense for short-term projects, but ad technology is usually a longer-term commitment, so bringing those capabilities in-house has huge benefits over time.”
They can ensure ad placement and spend transparency.
In addition to maintaining control and consistency, having a dedicated ad tech department can ensure a higher level of transparency in regards to ad placement and overall costs, says Shereta Williams, president of Videa LLC.
As for how to best set up such a team for optimal performance, Williams shares some of her experience as head of an organization that offers multiple automated sales solutions and services to TV stations: “When building teams, all stakeholders must keep an open mind about the most effective ways to buy and sell advertising, and must also be trained in ways that supplement and improve this process.”
Williams also underlines the importance of creating teams that appreciate the value of partnership. “Some elements of ad tech require scale to execute effectively, and no single provider can offer solutions for the entire supply chain.”
They can find growth hacks for your company.
A dedicated ad tech team can help with much more than just advertising campaign metrics, thinks Syed Balkhi, founder of WPBeginner, a free and detailed resource of tricks and tips for WordPress beginners. For instance, in-house developers can more easily work with other departments to come up with actionable growth hacks to help their companies increase revenue faster.
“They work best when software engineers work with the marketing department to identify growth opportunities that can be automated for a quicker result,” Balkhi explains. “An in-house ad tech developer is positioned well to fill this role.”
They can integrate APIs from various vendors.
In-house ad tech developers can also ensure better collaboration with a company’s other vendors by integrating available application programming interfaces (APIs) to offer a holistic approach to processing collected data.
“Most ad tech platforms offer APIs these days. Having an in-house developer who can integrate with these APIs from your various vendors and manage the data coming from them is extremely valuable,” says Brennan White, co-founder and CEO of marketing artificial intelligence software provider Cortex. This kind of in-house integration allows companies to maintain control of creative, marketing and advertising data while making sure that access to the data is not dependent on a never-ending relationship with the vendors, White explains.