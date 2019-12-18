5 cutting-edge ways companies are leveraging augmented and virtual reality
One of the hottest trends in advertising right now is the use of augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR). AR and VR can provide greater creative freedom for advertisers, resulting in a product that can reach customers in a way that traditional ad mediums can’t always do.
As leaders in their field, the members of Ad Age Collective keep on top of the latest marketing and advertising trends, as well as how to implement them successfully. Below, five of them tell us the most cutting-edge ways they've seen companies leverage augmented and virtual reality in their campaigns.
1. 3D visualization
Brainlab recently announced a partnership with Magic Leap, which leverages AR to help train brain surgeons via interaction with 3D visualizations. Given Magic Leap raised $2.6 billion off the back of a seriously creative communications strategy, this partnership shows the power of bringing together forward-thinking technology and out-of-the-box communications to make an enormous positive impact. - Patrick Ward, Rootstrap
2. Teasing product launches
An effective strategy I’ve seen companies leverage with a virtual reality experience is one that teases a new product or launch through hidden passageways or corners to show what is coming before giving away the entire secret prior to the official launch. - Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising
3. Adding dimension to a critical touchpoint
As we know, many consumers buy wine based on the label, and 19 Crimes has used augmented reality to take the label up a notch. The novelty and short videos became a centerpoint of conversation shared around the bottle. And then, via word of mouth, the experience can be perpetuated to friends who haven't yet experienced the brand -- the most efficient form of promotion. - Reid Carr, Red Door Interactive
4. Employee training and assessments
Walmart created “Walmart Academies,” a program using VR to improve the employee experience, deliver training and accurately assess workers' skills. It recreates scenarios associates encounter on the floor but in a safe environment. This program is widely successful as it’s closely aligned with the business goal of delivering shoppers with the best customer experience possible. - Mason Page, Reflect Systems
5. Excitement about products and purchases
Porsche had a problem: How do you keep people excited about a car that they’ve put a deposit down for, but have never seen in person? For the Taycan, Porsche’s electric sports car, they created an augmented reality car app that superimposed a model car wherever you pointed your iPad or mobile phone camera. It was like a virtual RC car and it gave fans something to share with their friends and family. - Rex Briggs, Marketing Evolution