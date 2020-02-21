5 innovative martech solutions recommended by top business leaders
Technology has become more and more integral to marketing campaigns -- so much so that it’s nearly impossible to find a company that doesn’t use tech to some degree. As the role of tech continues to grow in marketing, so do innovations in martech (marketing and technology) solutions.
As leaders in their fields, the members of Ad Age Collective stay up-to-date on the latest marketing and tech trends, and know how to leverage them effectively. We asked a panel of them to share the most innovative solutions and why they work so well. Here are their top martech recommendations.
1. Opt-in tools
Very often, people come to a site and then leave it for a number of reasons. They may be interested in your business but not at the moment. Adding an opt-in tool makes it possible to capture a visitor's email before they leave. In this way, you'll have a chance to add them to your email list and then send them helpful emails that convert. In this way, you'll stay connected to your site visitors. - Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner
2. Conversational bots
Consumers are consistently expecting better service, even before they become a buyer of a product. To deliver this service can take a huge amount of resources -- resources that a company may not have. Enter Drift, a conversational bot that helps route consumers to what they want faster, without the intervention of a person, and then seamlessly brings a human into the conversation when required. - Patrick Ward, Rootstrap
3. Augmented reality-enhanced creative assets
Using augmented reality and a variety of creative formats to reach your audience will ensure that you are catering to the various needs of different demographics along with ways they digest content and interact with brands. - Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising
4. PR amplification via social media
Our favorite form of innovative digital marketing is to amplify the positive PR coverage that we get via social media, e.g. LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter. It is so effective because our customers would rather hear from a credible third party than from us. Also, once an article is written, there is no additional cost for creative production. - Dan Beltramo, Onclusive (formerly AirPR)
5. A dynamic wayfinding application
We developed a wayfinding application that leverages new technology to provide an enriched guest experience. Our client remerchandises their store daily to keep the experience fresh. Using a network of beacons, RFID and back-end system integrations, the wayfinder automatically updates as a product moves throughout the store, giving shoppers an always-up-to-date map to the merchandise. - Mason Page, Reflect Systems