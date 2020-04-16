6 tips for optimizing your personalized marketing efforts
The best marketing campaigns are tailored to match exactly what a customer or client is looking for. Personalizing your marketing communications is the best way to let a customer know they matter and that you're the perfect fit for their needs. However, it can take time and effort to adapt your messaging to each individual buyer.
To ensure you are optimizing your personalized marketing efforts, we asked members of Ad Age Collective how they make the customer experience feel more meaningful without taking up too much time. Follow their advice to create genuine, tailored communications at scale.
1. Have reliable creative asset templates.
Have a creative asset that can be easily edited for different personas or marketing channels by swapping out key images or messaging, but keep the template the same for the most efficient use of time and resources. - Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising
2. Choose the right technology.
The key to optimizing your marketing efforts is letting your tech stack do the heavy lifting. As marketers, our job is to engage buyers with killer content and CTAs, not to spend our time researching who they are and what they care about. By letting your platform uncover the critical data you need to know, you can focus your time on delivering a meaningful, ultra-personalized experience. - Latane Conant, 6sense
3. Pick your targets carefully.
The more precisely you define your targets for personalized marketing, the more time and money they warrant. In certain account-based marketing strategies, individual targets may be worth hundreds of dollars and hours of time each. - Dan Beltramo, Onclusive (formerly AirPR)
4. Tap into emotional insights.
So often we think about segmenting our customer population to develop targets. We think about where they live, what they are interested in -- but the reality is that we are not connecting the emotional insights to those profiles that drive behavior change. Personalization comes from leveraging emotional insights in each segment that are translated by each person individually. - Kristen Anna Roeckle, Concentric Health Experience
5. Leverage artificial intelligence.
AI now enables marketing tools to analyze and understand user preferences better. It's helpful to make AI a part of your marketing research efforts by using more AI marketing tools. You'll be able to provide personalized content without having to spend too much time doing the research. Instead, you can focus on supporting your customers and driving conversions. - Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner
6. Understand the limits of personalization.
With the abundance of data, we often feel the need to over-personalize our marketing. But just because we can, doesn't mean we should. Instead, take a step back to ask if your audience even wants that level of personalization. Sometimes you can save a lot of time and effort by recognizing that your audience is content with something as simple as their name in an email. Anything more is creepy! - Patrick Ward, Rootstrap