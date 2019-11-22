7 easy ways to bring your agency into the mobile-optimized world
Smartphone usage is higher than ever, with an estimated 5 billion people owning and/or operating a device. With the amount of time the average person spends on their phone each day, there’s a large window of time advertisers could be taking advantage of to get their content in front of their audience.
Tailoring your advertisements to be both user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing on mobile devices makes it easier for users to engage with content on the go. That’s why we asked members of Ad Age Collective to share some simple, yet effective ways agencies can move toward mobile optimization. Their best answers are below.
1. Deeply understand your customer.
To optimize the consumer experience for mobile, agencies must answer, "Who are they, where are they and why are they using this device at this moment?" Because technology enables us to know they're on a mobile device and where they are, you can deliver the right content and capabilities at the right time, thereby eliminating anything that distracts from the intended path. Reid Carr, Red Door Interactive
2. Say less.
Advertising has struggled since its early days to deliver impact with focus. Don't say everything; say the most important thing. It's even more essential now when you have only a few words and an engaging image to connect. Know "this." Do "this." If you're successful, they'll learn more later. - Moira Vetter, Modo Modo Agency
3. Keep it quick and easy.
Mobile optimization should always be part of a brand strategy. Creating a mobile interface that is optimized for quick and simple reading with easy buttons to click through to complete the process is key. Also, audio advertising where the user can verbally respond to “learn more” from an ad or Google's Accelerated Mobile Page ads are gaining popularity as they optimize the advertising experience. - Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising
4. Focus on mobile-first creative.
The most effective way to move toward mobile optimization is to ensure clients are focused on creating mobile-first creative, such as 4:5 video, which is supported by both Facebook and Instagram feeds. According to Facebook, mobile-first creative aided recall by 46%. - Michael Lisovetsky, JUICE
5. Create lite and full versions of your ads.
Agencies and brands alike can optimize mobile campaigns by creating varied lite and full versions of ads that are easily viewable and clearly readable on both smart and feature phones, while maintaining the integrity of the brand message and creative. Along with a well-thought-out audience segmentation strategy, this approach empowers agencies to engage more people with a consistent brand message. Anas Ghazi, WPP
6. Think like a consumer, not a marketer.
So many brands and agencies think too much like marketers when building an online strategy. We need to be concerned about the end consumer's experience with the brand, more than about getting a message out. If we think like we live, we will always have mobile first in mind. Figuring out how your consumer accesses and uses your brand on the go should be a first step in building any strategy. Maggie O'Neill, Peppercomm
7. Develop websites in React.
Creating a mobile app can be expensive, and more consumers are looking for mobile-friendly browser experiences. By implementing React as your front-end language, your site will be responsive and optimized for the browser experience. - Patrick Ambron, BrandYourself.com