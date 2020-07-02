7 smart ways to assess the quality of your brand's content
Anyone in or adjacent to the marketing world knows that "content is king." Everything you create and share with the public should always be of high quality, as it’s a representation of your brand and is what will draw people to your business. But with a never-ending demand for branded content on your blog, social media channels and website, how can you be sure that each piece is top-notch before it goes out?
We asked the members of Ad Age Collective to share some unique ways to gauge the quality of your work before it gets published. Here's how they recommend assessing your content.
1. Set clear standards.
In order to assess anything, you need to have clear standards. This goes for content as well. So, create a clear set of standards that cover things like tone, visual elements, key messages, blacklisted topics, etc. Standards may need to vary by media type. Then, the key is to have someone other than the content producer assess the content against the standards. - Dan Beltramo, Onclusive (formerly AirPR)
2. Make content on-brand, on-strategy and interesting.
High-quality content, like all marketing, answers three questions with a resounding “yes.” Is it on-strategy? It must have a clearly defined goal, target audience, etc. Is it on-brand? From logo usage to the tone of the messaging, it must look, feel and sound consistent. Is it interesting? It must be unmissable and unskippable, which is easier said than done. - Chad Robley, Mindgruve
3. Show the true worth of your content.
Make sure your audience can see the true worth of your content by making it different and clearly better than the competition. Connect to solutions people seek now, and show the impact it will make on key profit and loss line items. Once that happens, then your content quality is above par and it puts you on the path to being one-of-one (and not one-of-many). - Arjun Sen, ZenMango
4. Read it out loud.
This is such a simple step, but reading your content aloud helps you understand how it sounds to others. You'll find any awkward phrasing or repeated words. Hearing your content spoken aloud also gives you the chance to assess if it's conversational. It becomes easier to make changes to make it sound better. - Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner
5. Test it out with a focus group.
Test your content and images with simple online focus groups to quickly see what resonates the best. This will help you determine which content is of the highest quality and connects best with your audience for the brand message you are trying to project. - Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising
6. Put it in front of non-marketers.
Content is primarily the function of the marketing department. The risk is that piece of content comes across as too salesy or bloated when it comes solely from a marketing team without vetting. A good quick trick to see if your content is quality is putting it in front of other team members before publishing. My personal favorite: engineers. They'll always tell you if a message is grounded enough. - Patrick Ward, Rootstrap
7. Make sure the right consumers see it.
Part of producing quality content is ensuring it resonates with the right consumers, but equally important is making sure they see it. When producing content, writers and promoters need to be on the same page about distribution, what part of the funnel it represents and what persona it targets. This plan, produced for all content, is a prerequisite for reach and efficacy, and therefore also quality. - Reid Carr, Red Door Interactive