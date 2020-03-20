Fill your knowledge gaps by hiring A-players
Having the right players on your team is essential for long-term success and growth. Think back to the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s — without every player on the team performing to their highest possible level, they would have never achieved what they did.
The same goes for business. Much like any championship sports team, if everyone in the business is committed to winning as a team, great things will happen. To ensure we have the best possible people working at my company, we have a unique hiring process that includes two tests:
1. Would I want to have this person over for a BBQ on the weekend? This question is so important because you’ll likely end up spending a lot of time with them (sometimes more than your own family).
2. Would they fit in with the company culture? It doesn’t matter how good the person is, how many degrees they have or how much experience they’ve accrued. If they aren’t a natural fit in your company, they won’t deliver the results you need. Healthy teams require a cohesive company culture where everyone is on the same wavelength.
Once they’ve passed those two tests, I try to find an objective method to determine whether they’re capable. Ask yourself whether a prospective employee will be a strong contributor to your team. Do they have the required skills to fill crucial knowledge gaps?
To ensure you hire the best people for each role, hire A-players.
As a business owner or an entrepreneur, whether we want to admit it or not, we simply cannot be great at everything. That being said, we do have the opportunity to bring in outside support when we need a helping hand. We can either develop ourselves as a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none, or we can play to our strengths and identify gaps in knowledge where the A-players can work their magic.
How can you get started?
First, perform a self-assessment. Every entrepreneur should perform a self-assessment (both as an individual and as a business) to identify which areas could be improved by hiring an expert rather than filling the role yourself. There are over 7 billion people on the planet, and each has their own unique skill that they’re extremely good at. There’s no shortage of skill out there; all you need to do is identify which you need help with, conduct the tests I mentioned above and hire accordingly.
Once you've hired an A-player, avoid micromanaging. Identifying something that needs to be done and hiring someone who can offer the best possible solution is synergy at the highest level. This is the essence of successful teamwork. Despite this, some entrepreneurs or leaders find it difficult to hire people who are better than they are. I believe it stems from either a lack of understanding and experience or a negative presence of ego and the inability to let go.
In every leader, there is likely to be an innate ravenous desire to control. This could be why they succeed, but it could also be a reason why they fail. Every entrepreneur who has built a successful business understands that sometimes you need to put your ego aside and try to avoid micromanaging or controlling everything. Unfortunately, it usually takes a business to fail for an entrepreneur to realize that your team won’t win if one player is trying to play every position themselves. There will be things you’re great at, but there will also be things others can do better.
A-players are vital to fill a business’s knowledge gaps, and they bring a variety of skills to the table. Hiring the best in your field for your company shouldn’t be an option; it should be a necessity. Transform your business from the ordinary to the exceptional by hiring A-players for every role.