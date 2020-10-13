How to leverage AI in your visual content strategy
Marketers have been testing elements of content made for specific audiences since the beginning of marketing. A/B testing has been around for decades, and versions of it existed long before the internet or social media.
But from my perspective, A/B testing only does so much for marketers. It only allows a specific element and test in a campaign or content piece. When thinking about your brand in a bigger picture, it is important to question who your audience is and which platforms you can find them on, as well as which data will give you the insights you need into their actionable content.
As the CEO of a platform that uses artificial intelligence to aid visual brand storytelling, I've observed this is why some brands are considering leveraging AI in their visual content strategies.
Why AI?
To put this into perspective, let’s use the brand Vespa as an example. In 1953, the film Roman Holiday was released. It’s a classic romantic comedy featuring two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. One of its most iconic scenes featured Hepburn and Peck riding down the streets of Rome on a Vespa scooter. After the release of this film, Vespa became household name for many consumers and movie-goers. I consider this one of the brand’s more successful advertising campaigns, whether that was the intent.
If Roman Holiday were released today, I believe the marketers at Vespa would likely spend time showing the scooter scenes on social media and other channels. What better way to promote your products in a huge movie release than to show them to millions of people on Facebook or Instagram?
Regardless of if a brand is featured in a film, brands are always looking for ways to engage audiences through visual content. When you're selling a unique service, you're going to want to make it shine on a platform. If you have a product that's fun to use, you'll want to share a video of how it works online. And in general, I've found that sharing something interesting and aesthetically pleasing to look at can result in higher engagement.
But, how does a brand keep up with creating that type of content? Do you keep doing what you've always done to keep audiences interested, or should you do something else? I've seen that these are the questions many brands are asking themselves today, and this is where AI can come into play.
AI can help improve marketing visuals and identify exactly where your chances of successful brand marketing lie. To put it simply, the technology does the work for you and your brand. By using data and machine learning, marketers can analyze the colors of images, engaging keywords and hashtags, and even emojis to help them decide what type of content will have the greatest impact.
Leveraging AI effectively
Despite the potential this technology can hold for brands, it can be difficult to use successfully without keeping a few best practices in mind.
One of the most common mistakes a marketer can make while using this tech is not deciding on a particular audience or market profile. Marketing is only successful when you're targeting the right group. Another mistake marketers often make is losing their strategy. Once you know your desired customer, you need to determine which visuals work well with your audience and then stick with your strategy.
So, how can you avoid these common mistakes? The key is to test different audiences on various tools and social media platforms. This will help you narrow down your audience and market profile. It is important to not get discouraged when you’re lost in the process of trying to find your audience. It takes time and trial and error, but that is where the data comes in.
The best way to test different audiences on social media platforms is to find your audience and run a social test for engagement. Then, you can find a tool that works for you and will help you improve engagement and determine what does and doesn't work for your audience.
Finally, develop a marketing strategy that benchmarks against your competitors. Test creative platforms before committing to a long-term strategy, and remember to identify influencers, publications and other partners that most visually align with your brand.
A/B testing has been a marketing strategy trusted by marketers for decades, but as versatility and more social platforms come to play, marketers must step up their game to match the competition. From my perspective, one of the best ways to use social media platforms to your advantage is to execute your visuals with proven data behind it that shows you’re reaching the audience you seek and increasing the impact and success of your brand and business.