How to reduce bounce rate and increase your conversions
If you’ve created a website for your business, it can be tricky figuring out how to reduce your bounce rate and increase your conversions. There’s no simple formula you can follow that will magically increase user engagement or boost your subscriber list. However, there are steps you can take to ensure that you’re closer to reaching your business goals and achieving success.
According to Google, a bounce is a single page session on your website. This means that users who bounce off your site viewed a single webpage before exiting. They didn’t take any other actions. It can be difficult to tell what causes bounces to occur, but by monitoring your analytics, you can get a pretty good idea.
Here are a few ways you can reduce the bounce rate on your website while increasing your conversions:
Perform a content audit
When was the last time you went through your blog content? If it’s been a while, it might be time to perform a content audit. This is when you sort through old blog posts and remove what no longer serves your business and update old articles so they’re more current and relevant.
It should be a regular part of your content marketing strategy to freshen up your content as time goes on. According to a Harvard Business Review article, you have less than three minutes to make a lasting impression on your audience that will determine whether they bounce off the page or further engage with your website. If they spend three minutes browsing your website and don’t find content that brings them value and insight, there will be no point in them staying.
When we perform content audits, we ask ourselves if the piece adds value to our overall business strategy, and if so, we keep and edit it to make sure it has the most current information. If the article no longer applies to today’s marketing practices or is no longer useful, it’s thrown in the bin.
Increase site speed
It’s important that you put users first, and to do so, you need to provide them with a seamless user experience, which includes removing site lag. Research by Google shows that 53 percent of mobile users leave a page that takes longer than three seconds to load. There will be a definite increase in bounce rate and decrease in conversions if your website takes too long to boot.
People have shorter attention spans, especially on mobile, where information is expected to be readily accessible. So, if your site speed lags, you must take steps to ensure it loads faster. Compress images on your webpages so they don’t take up unnecessary space. Remove unnecessary plugins and add-ons you don’t use. Use a content delivery network (CDN) that will deliver content to users based on their geographic location so that it won’t delay even if multiple users request access.
Show social proof
If people are leaving your site, perhaps it’s because you haven’t proven your credibility yet. A great way to gain your visitors’ trust is by showcasing social proof on your website. Social proof includes client testimonials, customer reviews, endorsements and much more.
Having pieces of social proof on your website can boost your brand’s credibility and convince users that it’s a business they can trust and invest in. Without evidence that you’re trustworthy and reliable, few customers will dive into purchasing your products and services.
For instance, on our website, we display logos of businesses that use our products as well as testimonials to show our audience that even well-known brands believe in our company and its content. It’s easier to make your target market trust you when they see that others do, too -- particularly when they're reputable companies putting their reputations on the line.
Over to you
If you’re looking to reduce your site’s bounce rate, it’s time to create a new conversion strategy that brings results. People are leaving your website for a reason, and it’s your job to figure out why.
Make sure your content is up to high standards and meets users’ expectations. Ensure that your webpages load quickly because people’s attention spans are short. It’s also helpful to display different forms of social proof throughout your website so your audience knows your business is one they can trust and invest in. How will you reduce your bounce rate and keep customers engaged?