How RevOps completes your revenue growth picture
In today’s economy, identifying and engaging the right accounts matters more than ever. Teams must align on their targets to maximize tighter budgets. But companies today still separate the revenue puzzle pieces and scuttle difference-making employees’ opportunities to drive success.
As the CMO of a marketing engagement platform, I believe revenue operations (or RevOps) is how you can connect the pieces and complete your revenue picture. It’s where you build the scaffold, using data and insights, to support your front-line sales and marketing teams in identifying and engaging the right prospects. With RevOps, companies can not only more predictably grow revenue, but also dramatically improve experiences for both employees and customers.
Who's James Bond without Q?
RevOps unifies all things revenue: sales, marketing and customer service. Whether that’s through its own department or a roundtable of leaders, RevOps equips your revenue team with insights and technology to drive predictable revenue growth.
Sales and marketing teams don’t always spot crucial insights and technologies that improve account identification and engagement. The eagle eyes in RevOps find the latest and greatest solutions and research what’s new or next — and then outfit the revenue team with the best solutions.
RevOps is to sales and marketing what Q is to James Bond. Think about it: Would Bond escape those harrowing car chases or break into villains’ lairs without Q’s gadgets? Your sales and marketing teams might not need oil slicks or rappelling belt buckles, but they do need the right technology to make them your customers’ heroes.
Why does RevOps matter?
To really shine, RevOps best supports sales, marketing and customer success by offering:
• Real-time account insights at the revenue team’s fingertips.
• Processes that orchestrate the best action across the revenue team.
• Measurement that highlights what’s engaging customers.
This gives your revenue team the technology, data, insights and alignment to deliver outstanding customer experiences, which can grow your revenue about three times faster. Sales and marketing can use RevOps support to:
• Deliver value by understanding what customers want.
• Create breakthrough digital moments based on buyer behavior.
• Provide authentic, engaging experiences throughout the buying journey.
Focusing on both customer and employee experiences is how companies achieve great things. In my previous role, we dubbed that process the "virtuous cycle," and I believe it’s how RevOps changes the game. Companies need happy and engaged employees who can then engage their customers and deliver the best experience possible. That's the key ingredient to revenue growth and how RevOps really enables your front-line teams.
How to get RevOps running
So, how can you unite sales, marketing and customer success? Sure, it might not be easy. But delivering winning customer experiences means everyone should be on board and moving together. The virtuous cycle unlocks revenue growth, but you’ll still need to empower the right people to finish the job. Based on my experiences, here’s where I think you should begin:
• Democratize your data. Data manipulation used to be hard. Different teams owned and siloed data. I remember the days of wanting data for my own planning and requesting reports from specialized databases and teams. It was such a hassle, and depending on the data type, I’d receive an already-outdated report.
Reporting without standards can also lead to embarrassing situations. I still remember how red my cheeks got when, in a previous job, the head of sales and I arrived at a high-stakes meeting and dished out different numbers. We’d used the same data, of course, but our reporting structures differed: same inputs, different outputs. At best, we simply sounded misaligned, but at worst, we could have been conjuring numbers out of thin air.
The solution is to establish companywide data standards to “democratize” your data. From there, RevOps can search a unified data warehouse for the most useful information and make it meaningful for sales and marketing. Thanks to democratized data, you can avoid embarrassing missteps and execute data-driven decisions more effectively.
• Consider investing in account identification. Your data warehouse captures the easy-to-gather information, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. So much of today’s buying behavior happens below the surface, in what my team calls the "dark funnel." The dark funnel’s anonymized data includes useful bits about your real prospects, what they want and their buying journey stage.
That data helps RevOps define the most accurate prospect intent signals to ensure sales and marketing prioritize the right accounts. To really succeed, your technology should incorporate insights so RevOps can empower front-line teams to personalize outreaches. (Full disclosure: My company specializes in these types of insights.) Accuracy at the start creates stronger relationships and smoother transactions into your pipeline.
• Lean into artificial intelligence. You have a data ocean, so you’ll also need technology that trawls those waters for the best insight and orchestrates the best actions. Feeding your revenue team raw data will quickly drown them — and they’ll miss key insights. But even with RevOps interpreting that data, it can overwhelm them, too.
This is where artificial intelligence helps your difference-makers succeed. We’ve recently seen tremendous advancement in AI’s power, especially in account identification and engagement. RevOps can augment their efforts with AI to deliver sharper insights to front-line teams.
For example, with AI scouring your data ocean, you can deliver insights that help your business development representatives determine the next best actions to take to engage an account. This removes the guesswork from prospecting, and you can send them the right message at the right time. As a result, your BDRs deliver great customer experiences and continue the virtuous cycle.
For all you difference-makers out there, if you’re tired of MAP or CRM administration and want to elevate your tech stack, then I say it’s time to consider taking the leap. With the virtuous cycle safely in your revenue team’s hands, RevOps can empower your employees, lead to better customer experiences and direct you toward the promised land of revenue growth.