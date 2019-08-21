Meet the marketing executives of Ad Age Collective
Ad Age Collective members are the leading minds shaping advertising, marketing, and media.
Our diverse community includes C-suite marketing execs running brand strategy for elite, world-renowned corporations. We invite Collective members, all vetted leaders in their fields, to regularly provide their expert advice and opinions on the Industry Insights section of AdAge.com.
Are you working on the cutting edge of advertising or marketing? Would you like to share your industry knowledge with our audience? Apply now to become a member.
Below, meet a few of the C-suite executives who make up the Ad Age Collective. Each brings a different mix of talent, expertise, and industry knowledge to their professional roles — and to the Ad Age community.
Samantha Skey, CEO, SHE Media
Samantha Skey is the CEO of SHE Media, the parent company of SheKnows.com, a top lifestyle community for women that reaches more than 63 million people each month. As the first female CEO of the company, Skey is helping to build a culture that empowers the women on staff as well as the women it serves.
Skey has served in executive sales and marketing positions, including chief revenue officer for RecycleBank and director of e-commerce development for the Walt Disney Internet Group. Now, her vision as CEO of SHE has led her to create the #Femvertising Awards, which celebrate brands whose advertising defies gender stereotypes and empower women and girls, and #thePitch, a program that offers exposure and support to female entrepreneurs.
In addition to her leadership of SHE, Skey serves on several advisory boards, including RewardOps, the first cloud platform to manage all aspects of a rewards program, and Foundation for Letters, a program that provides urban students and schools with access to writing-intensive academic and enrichment programs. She speaks at media conferences and summits, offering her expertise to motivated advertising professionals.
Amy Heidersbach, CMO, CareerBuilder
Amy Heidersbach is chief marketing officer for CareerBuilder, known by many as a popular online resource for job listings and information. CareerBuilder’s services extend to employers, who can take advantage of applicant profiles, background checks, job advertising and promotion services, and more.
Heidersbach’s resume spans several high-profile companies like PayPal, eBay, and Visa. Her executive roles for these market leaders gave her a solid background in growing strong teams and developing integrated marketing programs, including co-marketing partnerships with big consumer brands like Starbucks, Nordstrom, and United Airlines.
Now, as CareerBuilder’s CMO, Heidersbach is using her extensive experience, willingness to take risks, and open mind to spearhead cutting-edge marketing efforts.
David Kellis, Director of Brand Engagement, The Clorox Company
David Kellis is another loyal pro; he has given almost 15 years to The Clorox Company in marketing, PR, and social media positions. His ingenious ideas continue to contribute to the continued success of this corporate giant.
For example, Kellis helped to create the social media program at Clorox, which manages social presences for 12 brands (the Clorox portfolio includes such mainstays as: Pine-Sol, Fresh Step, Liquid Plumr, Burt’s Bees, Glad, and Kingsford). In addition, Kellis and a colleague developed the award-winning Clorox myStain app, which references common stains and remedies — even those that don’t require Clorox products — which garnered much goodwill and trust for the company.
Currently, as director of brand engagement, Kellis leads integrated marketing communications for the Renew Life and Burt's Bees brands. He also heads up PR, content, and owned digital efforts enterprise-wide.
Andy Mackensen, Co-founder and CMO, SnackNation
Andy Mackensen has a more lively backstory than many execs; he’s a combat-decorated U.S. naval officer who led a Special Forces fast-boat team in the Iraq War. In the navy, he executed counter-terrorism operations; now, he’s turned his elite skills to entrepreneurism.
Mackensen is the co-founder and CMO of SnackNation, a tech-enabled healthy snack subscription service. SnackNation’s mission is “to inspire more conscious food decisions.” The service curates variety boxes of healthy snacks, from energy bars to nuts and popcorn, for homes and offices. SnackNation is also dedicated to fighting hunger; it has donated more than five million meals to Feeding America.
Mackensen’s dedication and vision have propelled SnackNation toward many accolades, including: “Best Place to Work” in LA by the (Los Angeles Business Journal); Top Company Culture" (Entrepreneur Magazine), "Best Workplace" (Inc.), and #24 on the 2018 list of 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America (Inc.).
Cathy Oh, Global Head of Marketing and Analytics, Samsung Ads
Cathy Oh has served in senior marketing positions for several international brands like Apple, WebMD, and NBC Universal. At Apple, her marketing initiatives resulted in over $20 million in revenue and drove relationship management for high-profile global advertisers like Pepsi, Procter & Gamble, and American Express.
Now Oh is putting her expertise to work for Samsung Ads as the global head of marketing and analytics. Samsung Ads uses proprietary automatic content recognition (ACR) data to determine how advertisers can best reach target audiences and optimize campaign spend.
Oh serves on the advisory board for Conscious Step, a business that uses socks (yes, socks — organic, vegan and Fairtrade certified) to spread awareness about and benefit organizations working to make a difference for health, environmental, and social causes. She also serves on the board for the Korean American Community Foundation, which invests in programs that strengthen the economic security of low-income Korean Americans in New York.
Are you an executive breaking new ground in advertising, marketing, and media? Are you ready to share your knowledge with the Ad Age community? Apply now to become a member of the Ad Age Collective.